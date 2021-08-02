First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 158,144 shares.The stock last traded at $61.76 and had previously closed at $61.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

