First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter.

