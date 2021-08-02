First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,110. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

