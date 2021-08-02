First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 27.9% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,548. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $87.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

