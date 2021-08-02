First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93.

