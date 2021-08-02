First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $71.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

