Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLGMF opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

FLGMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

