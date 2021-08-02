Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

DFP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,626. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

