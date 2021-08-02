Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $296.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.