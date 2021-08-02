Flow Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Flow has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $21.51 or 0.00054656 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $339.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00138927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.85 or 0.99691349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

