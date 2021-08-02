Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

