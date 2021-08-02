FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

