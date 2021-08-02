Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. 37,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

