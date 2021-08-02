Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 642,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,720,742. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.