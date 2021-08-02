Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $14.28 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 224,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,275,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,199,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $19,459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 227,428.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter.

HYD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.68. 30,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

