Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 17,463 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,037,309 shares of company stock valued at $183,991,581. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.02. 304,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,812,762. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

