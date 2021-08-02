Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.