Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,887 shares of company stock worth $35,382,263 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.35. 947,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.