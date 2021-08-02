Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.50. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

