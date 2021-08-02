Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $248.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

