Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

FTS opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.76. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.13%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

