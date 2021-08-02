Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

