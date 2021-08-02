Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,625 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

