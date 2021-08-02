frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

