Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.55 ($54.76).

FRA FPE traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €33.75 ($39.71). 18,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.64.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

