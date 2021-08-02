Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.55 ($54.76).

FRA FPE traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €33.75 ($39.71). 18,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.64.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

