Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.47 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.80. The stock had a trading volume of 597,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $368.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

