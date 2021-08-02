Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $953,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

IYM traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,505. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $141.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.74.

