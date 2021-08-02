Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,555 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.63. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.23. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.20 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.60.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

