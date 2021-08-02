Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth $201,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in International Paper by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in International Paper by 137.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. 12,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,396. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

