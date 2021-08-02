Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.500-12.500 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

