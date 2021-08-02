Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $399.05 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $405.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $11,422,475. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

