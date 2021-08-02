Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

