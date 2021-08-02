Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 107 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

