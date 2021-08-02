Fusion (FSN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $609,891.00

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 4% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $609,891.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.61 or 0.99752241 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,264,920 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

