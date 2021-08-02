FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) PT Raised to $21.00

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

