FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reduced by Wedbush

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $61.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $62.80. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $17.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $18.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $24.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $82.08 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

