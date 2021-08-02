FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.23 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

