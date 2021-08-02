FY2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Raised by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.