FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $136,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $145,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

