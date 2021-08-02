Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GALT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

