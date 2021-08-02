GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($41.44).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 54.50. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

