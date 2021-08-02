Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

GNSS opened at $5.60 on Monday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $202.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Genasys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

