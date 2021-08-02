Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

