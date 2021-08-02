Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

