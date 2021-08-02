Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,965,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,422,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $197.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $133.43 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

