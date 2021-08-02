Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarMax by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.69. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

