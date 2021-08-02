Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 3.1%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $404.65 and last traded at $406.18. Approximately 11,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Generac by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,905,000 after buying an additional 103,922 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Generac by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Generac by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

