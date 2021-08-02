General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.54.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

