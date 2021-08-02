Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $110.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

