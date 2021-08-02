Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

